Farmworkers Get Second Crack At Claims Against Ag Firm

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 4:16 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit has given a group of U.S. farmworkers another shot at claims against their would-be employer, finding that when the agribusiness firm asked a contractor to supply workers who could process and package dry red chiles, the contractor was acting as the company's agent. Circuit Court Judge Harris L. Hartz wrote for the three-judge panel Friday that the district court must overturn a prior grant of summary judgment to New Mexico-based Cervantes Agribusiness on the basis that there was no agency relationship, reversing this crucial finding from the lower court as part of a remand order. Judge Hartz explained that...

