Congress Approves Spectrum IT Modernization Act In NDAA

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 8:34 PM EST) -- A telecom bill that calls for the U.S. Department of Commerce's government spectrum unit to standardize and update its digital processes for managing available portions of the airwaves made it into the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, which the Senate passed on Friday. The Spectrum IT Modernization Act requires the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, along with other federal agencies, to establish a plan to modernize information technology infrastructure used to manage the federal spectrum. The bill was folded into the NDAA earlier this year, and the NDAA passed the Senate with an 84-13 vote Friday. "Our nation's investments in research,...

