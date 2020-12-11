Schlumberger Can't Trim Rig Workers' $100M Sex Bias Case

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 9:49 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge has rejected Schlumberger's bid to pare down a $100 million proposed class action from two female rig workers who said they endured sexual harassment and discrimination, saying the women had leveled "plausible" claims that deserved to stay in court. U.S. District Judge Kenneth M. Hoyt on Thursday denied a motion to dismiss some claims brought in a lawsuit by Sara Saidman and Jessica Cheatham alleging that they were threatened and disparaged by male co-workers and Schlumberger retaliated against them for speaking up about it. While Judge Hoyt left the door open for Schlumberger to ask for summary...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS