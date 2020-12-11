McDonald's Workers Must Redo 'Shotgun' Race Bias Lawsuit

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 7:39 PM EST) -- A trio of Black McDonald's employees suing the fast food giant for racial discrimination will have to take another swing at their lawsuit after a Florida federal judge found several of their allegations overlapped Friday, rendering it an impermissible "shotgun" complaint. Under appellate precedent, complaints that are either too vague or have allegations that blend together are "shotgun complaints" that need to be reworked before they can move ahead, and U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Hernandez Covington said the workers' latest iteration of their lawsuit falls under that category. While she disagreed with McDonald's that the document lodged by three former...

