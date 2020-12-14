Wife Of Bankrupt Developer Fights Interest In €18M Verdict

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 9:09 PM EST) -- The wife of a bankrupt Irish real estate developer told a Connecticut federal judge on Friday that she does not have to pay interest on the €18 million ($20.2 million) a jury found had been improperly transferred to her by her husband because the jury never considered interest. Gayle Killilea asked the court to deny the request for prejudgment interest from Richard Coan, the trustee of the bankruptcy estate of developer Sean Dunne, saying Coan never asked the jury for interest during the 2018 trial of his claims. "The trustee did not submit that claim to the fact finder and should...

