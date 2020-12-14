Justices Won't Review NJ Fax Biz's Tax Allocation Row

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 10:11 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a New Jersey state court decision finding that all of the income of a telecommunications retailer's mass fax services could be allocated to the state. By declining Xpedite Systems' petition, the U.S. Supreme Court let stand a New Jersey appellate court's decision finding that all of the company's income could be sourced to New Jersey. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) The high court declined a petition for writ of certiorari from Xpedite Systems Inc. to review a New Jersey court decision that held all of the business's receipts could be sourced to the state after...

