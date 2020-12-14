Feds Say Tribe Can't Sue Over Water Releases After Ceremony

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 2:59 PM EST) -- The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has asked a California federal judge to throw out a suit by the Yurok Tribe over the government's refusal to release water for a tribal ceremony in a drought year, arguing the ceremony occurred successfully and there's nothing to resolve at this time. The federal government said the tribe's next ceremonial boat dance isn't scheduled until 2022 and the court should not provide an advisory opinion restricting the government's options for handling drought. Circumstances in the future may be different and certainly don't warrant court intervention via an Administrative Procedures Act claim now, according to the...

