Gov't Tells DC Circ. To Toss Wind Farm Lease Suit

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 2:00 PM EST) -- The U.S. government has told the D.C. Circuit that seafood industry groups are too early to challenge a New York offshore wind farm lease, which it said hasn't reached a phase that would require thorough environmental reviews. The U.S. Department of the Interior said Friday a lower court correctly dismissed as premature a suit brought by the Fisheries Survival Fund and other trade groups that say a wind farm in the area would hurt their ability to fish. It said the Bureau of Ocean Management hadn't yet made an irreversible commitment that could be challenged when it awarded a $42.5 million...

