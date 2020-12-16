Construction Group Of The Year: Bradley Arant

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 8:22 PM EST) -- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP helped contractor Kiewit overturn its bid protest loss at the GAO for a $39 million contract, and won a precedential opinion from the Fourth Circuit to enforce the terms of Turner Construction's agreement with a subcontractor in a spat over work on an FBI facility, helping it earn a place among Law360's 2020 Construction Groups of the Year. While Bradley is a general practice firm and provides a range of services, construction is one of its primary focus areas, David Owen, head of its construction and government contracts practice said. The group has about 70 members...

