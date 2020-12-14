Simpson, Skadden Build $3.45B Deal For Lab Office Portfolio

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 11:35 AM EST) -- The life sciences-focused unit of Blackstone Real Estate has agreed to buy a portfolio of lab office buildings from an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management for $3.45 billion, the companies said Monday, in a deal constructed by Simpson Thacher and Skadden. The agreement features Blackstone Property Partners Life Sciences picking up a 2.3 million-square-foot portfolio of office buildings from a real estate fund managed by Brookfield, according to a statement. BPPLS is Blackstone's long-term, life sciences-focused investment business. It owns BioMed Realty, which boasts being the top private owner of life science office buildings in the U.S. and was recently recapitalized...

