High Court Won't Hear 'Comedians In Cars' Copyright Case

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 12:47 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to revive a lawsuit that claimed Jerry Seinfeld stole the concept for his "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" series from a one-time collaborator, leaving in place a Second Circuit ruling that said the accuser waited too long to sue. The justices denied a petition for a writ of certiorari filed by Christian Charles, a former creative partner who sued Seinfeld for copyright infringement over the hit Netflix celebrity interview series. The denial will leave in place a May ruling by the circuit court that said the case was in reality a dispute over copyright...

