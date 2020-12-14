High Court Passes On Atty's Stock Fraud Appeal, Again

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 4:00 PM EST) -- The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear the appeal of an attorney challenging his fraud conviction for inflating a heart rate monitor company's stock prices, marking the second time the justices have refused to intervene. The decision leaves in place the Eleventh Circuit's July ruling that attorney Michael J. Stein's claims over alleged newfound evidence could not be reviewed or shake his conviction. The attorney, who was sentenced to 17 years in prison for several counts of mail and wire fraud, said U.S. prosecutors violated his due process in a May 2013 trial, but the Eleventh Circuit has ruled twice...

