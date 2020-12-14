Justices Won't Review Cochlear's $268M Hearing Aid IP Loss

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 6:00 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to review a $268 million judgment against Cochlear Corp. for infringing hearing aid patents. The high court denied a September petition from Cochlear that took aim at a March decision in which the Federal Circuit used a one-line order to affirm a lower court's award in an infringement suit by the Alfred E. Mann Foundation for Scientific Research. The justices did not give any reason behind the decision. A California jury had found Cochlear liable for $131 million in damages, and the trial judge doubled the award to $268 million based on the jury's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS