High Court Sides With New Mexico In Water Battle With Texas

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 11:56 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said under the right circumstances, New Mexico has the right to reduce the amount of Pecos River water it delivers to Texas based on how much evaporates from a reservoir. New Mexico should receive credit for Pecos River water that would have been delivered to Texas but evaporated at a reservoir, the U.S. Supreme Court said Monday. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) The ruling upholds the finding of the Pecos River Compact river master — whose duty it is to resolve disputes arising from the agreement — that New Mexico should receive credit for water that would...

