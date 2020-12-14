Immigrant Sues Gov't Over Removal By Low-Level Employees

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 11:29 PM EST) -- An immigrant sued the Trump administration Friday in D.C. federal court for unlawful removal, claiming his expedited removal by low-level, unappointed U.S. Customs and Border Protection employees, even though he had an approved visa and without a hearing or judicial review, violated the U.S. Constitution. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, CBP and a handful of CBP officers are named in the suit, in which the immigrant argues he was unlawfully removed by those without the proper authority to do so. "Issuance of an expedited removal order is a significant authority of the United States," the habeas corpus petition said. "Because the...

