DC Circ. Urged Not To Pause Methane Monitoring Rollback

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 7:55 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and nearly two dozen oil and gas industry groups are urging the D.C. Circuit not to halt aspects of the Trump administration's less restrictive policy on methane emissions for new and modified oil and gas infrastructure while litigation plays out. In two briefs filed Friday, the agency and more than 20 industry groups, including the American Petroleum Institute and GPA Midstream Association, urged the appellate court to reject requests from environmental groups to shelve two monitoring components of a methane emissions rule while the regulation is challenged. The EPA says its rule was carefully drafted and...

