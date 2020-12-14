Feds Tie Bow On FIFA Bribery DPA After 'Model' Compliance

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 4:19 PM EST) -- An Argentine sports marketing company on Monday wrapped up a four-year deferred prosecution agreement in the FIFA corruption scandal, winning praise from New York federal prosecutors for its "model" compliance behavior after admitting it sought to pay bribes to secure World Cup broadcasting rights. Under the December 2016 deal with the U.S. Department of Justice, Torneos y Competencias SA agreed to pay $113 million and make extensive internal control improvements as it admitted its role in a 15-year scheme to pay tens of millions of dollars in bribes and kickbacks to a high-ranking FIFA official in return for the right to broadcast future World Cups...

