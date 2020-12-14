Private-Sector-Bound O'Rielly Says He Has No Regrets

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 6:52 PM EST) -- FCC Commissioner Michael O'Rielly vacated his seven-year post at the agency Monday, leaving behind a record of respecting limited government and applying close statutory interpretations that often reined in the reach of agency decisions. Michael O'Rielly O'Rielly recently spoke with Law360 about the highlights of his career at the FCC, why he has no regrets about the way he's leaving the commission and what his possible next steps might be. This interview has been lightly edited for clarity. You've served as an FCC commissioner since the Obama administration appointed you in 2013. So much has changed both politically and technology-wise since then....

