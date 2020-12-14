Mattress Giants Claim Immunity Against Antitrust Suit

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 6:04 PM EST) -- A group of mattress makers has asked a Utah federal judge to toss an importer's antitrust suit accusing them of monopolizing sales by lying to government agencies and the public, arguing the suit is barred by their anti-dumping petitions with the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. International Trade Commission. A Utah-based importer's antitrust suit brought in October is "effectively a collateral attack" against the U.S. mattress industry's successful anti-dumping petitions — contending that mattresses imported from certain countries were sold for less than fair value in the U.S. — and must be dismissed, a group of eight U.S. mattress...

