Atty Group Wants Discipline Of AGs Who Challenged Election

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 5:12 PM EST) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and the 18 attorneys general who joined his failed original action requesting that the U.S. Supreme Court overturn the 2020 presidential election results in four swing states should be disciplined, nonprofit Lawyers Defending American Democracy said in a statement Monday. The watchdog group is calling on state licensing authorities to investigate Paxton, his 18 colleagues and any lawyer members of Congress who supported the "unprecedented attack on our democracy" that challenged President-elect Joe Biden's win in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin. In Monday's statement, LDAD accuses Paxton, his colleagues and his supporters of breaching lawyer ethics...

