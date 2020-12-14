Chicago Denied In Bid To Cut Atty Fee In Whistleblower Suit

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 7:01 PM EST) -- An Illinois state appeals court on Friday said that although a whistleblower's $2.8 million jury win against the city of Chicago in a police department retaliation case was reduced, he can still recover roughly $660,000 in attorney fees from the city. Rejecting the city's attempt to reduce the fee award, a three-judge panel affirmed the award to Lorenzo Davis, a former supervising investigator for the Independent Police Review Authority — now called the Civilian Office of Police Accountability — who claimed his termination was retaliation for finding police officers had engaged in misconduct and refusing to participate in attempts to cover it...

