Transgender Teacher Wins Sanctions Against School District

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 2:25 PM EST) -- A federal judge sanctioned a Maryland school district being accused of discriminating against a teacher who is transgender, ruling the schools' loss or destruction of student discipline forms was "grossly negligent." Judge Timothy J. Sullivan partially backed Jennifer Eller's claims of discovery lapses. Eller, a former teacher at Prince George's County Public Schools, says the school system failed to address the harassment she faced from students, teachers and administrators because of her sex and gender identity. Eller called for the sanctions in August, alleging, among other things, that Prince George had destroyed or lost student disciplinary forms, surveillance footage and emails...

