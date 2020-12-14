Real Estate Lawyers On The Move

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 4:50 PM EST) -- Laurie Stanziale Laurie Stanziale has left Tarter Krinsky & Drogin LLP to join the New York office of Fox Rothschild LLP as a partner. Stanziale counsels real estate owners and developers as well as large construction companies on a wide range of construction matters, including negotiating joint venture agreements and helping clients negotiate and review easements. Janie Lewis Rhoads Hirschler Fleischer PC has hired a new partner for its office in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Janie Lewis Rhoads brings with her experience helping developers with various industrial, mixed-use, commercial and residential projects in Northern Virginia. Rhoads has also helped various government entities as...

