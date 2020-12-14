UAW Agrees To Independent Monitor, Reforms In DOJ Deal

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 10:19 PM EST) -- The United Auto Workers Union will be overseen by an independent monitor for six years, take steps to overhaul how it elects leaders and pay $1.5 million to the Internal Revenue Service to settle a yearslong corruption and fraud probe, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday. The deal comes nearly six months after U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider of the Eastern District of Michigan and UAW President Rory Gamble floated union reforms that included bringing in a third-party monitor. The settlement closes out the government's criminal and civil investigation into the embattled UAW, which represents more than 400,000 automotive industry employees,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS