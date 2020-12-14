Nursing Home Workers Can't Get BIPA Suit Remanded

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 9:26 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday rejected an attempt from nursing home network workers to return to state court their claims the network violated the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act with its fingerprint timekeeping system and said union members are preempted from suing. Applying a series of recent BIPA rulings on the heated question of which courts have jurisdiction over the cases, U.S. District Judge Nancy Rosenstengel said most of the workers' claims should proceed in federal court. She dismissed all claims against Maestro Consulting Services LLC from union members, saying they were preempted by the Labor Management Relations Act....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS