10th Circ. Says Feds Denied Ghanian Asylum Without Proof

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 5:38 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit gave a Ghanaian national a second shot at asylum on Monday, finding that the notion he could escape persecution by simply relocating was based on "no evidence."

Judge Harris L. Hartz, writing for the three-judge panel, overturned parallel conclusions from an immigration judge and the Board of Immigration Appeals that Joachim Addo could easily escape his persecutors by moving to a different part of Ghana.

These conclusions, he said, were "flawed" because Addo, the son of the chief of the Challa tribe, has a "well-founded fear of persecution" at the hands of the rival Atwode tribe. A land...

