10th Circ. Says Feds Denied Ghanian Asylum Without Proof

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 5:38 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit gave a Ghanaian national a second shot at asylum on Monday, finding that the notion he could escape persecution by simply relocating was based on "no evidence." Judge Harris L. Hartz, writing for the three-judge panel, overturned parallel conclusions from an immigration judge and the Board of Immigration Appeals that Joachim Addo could easily escape his persecutors by moving to a different part of Ghana. These conclusions, he said, were "flawed" because Addo, the son of the chief of the Challa tribe, has a "well-founded fear of persecution" at the hands of the rival Atwode tribe. A land...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS