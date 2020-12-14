Lack Of Witnesses Dooms Suit Over Resort Worker's Fatal Fall

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 10:58 PM EST) -- A Minnesota appellate panel said Monday that because no one witnessed a resort worker's fatal fall, an allegation that poorly maintained stairs were the cause is speculative and did not warrant reviving an injury suit lodged by the worker's family. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel upheld a summary judgment ruling in favor of Myrtle Lake Resort LLC and James Lown in a suit seeking to hold the fishing resort owner liable for the death of Joyce Esther Weeks, the resort's co-manager, who fell down a flight of cement stairs and suffered injuries that led to her July 2016 death. The...

