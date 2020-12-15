Defunct Bitcoin Exchange Mt. Gox CEO Fights Class Cert. Bid

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 9:20 AM EST) -- The former CEO of defunct Japanese bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox urged an Illinois federal judge Monday not to certify a class that claims it lost $400 million, saying there's a "glaring problem" with the claim that cites vague "misrepresentations." The February 2014 suit alleges Mark Karpeles, the former CEO of Mt. Gox and the sole remaining defendant in the suit, committed fraud by using the bitcoin exchange to collect $400 million worth of bitcoin and fiat currency from investors, blaming the loss on hackers. But lead plaintiff Gregory Greene has presented "inconsistent allegations and testimony about what his own claim for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS