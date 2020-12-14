Groups Say Broadcast Order Could Harm TV-Band WiFi

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 11:22 PM EST) -- Rural broadband advocates are lining up with free-market groups against a Federal Communications Commission plan, set for approval, that aims to expand the signal boundaries of TV stations, saying it could backtrack on internet growth in underserved areas. Several groups representing diverse interests have written to FCC members to voice concern with a pair of provisions in the pending order, which would push ahead with a "next-generation" broadcast TV standard. The groups worry primarily that allowing TV stations to expand beyond their existing service boundaries could generate interference with wireless broad services that are introduced into so-called TV white spaces. As part of other rules...

