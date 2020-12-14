Ex-Mass. City Official Pleads Guilty To Pot Shop Shakedown

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 4:54 PM EST) -- The one-time chief of staff for the former mayor of Fall River, Massachusetts, pled guilty on Monday to working with her boss to extort bribes from marijuana vendors seeking the city's blessing to open, as well as paying her own bribes to the mayor and lying to federal investigators. Genoveva Andrade, 49, struggled to keep her composure as she pled guilty to three counts of extortion conspiracy, aiding and abetting extortion, bribery and false statements during a morning video conference before U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock. Andrade admitted to working with former Mayor Jasiel Correia to shake down a Fall River businessman...

