Pot Marketing Biz Settles TCPA Suit After Winning Stay

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 9:41 PM EST) -- A cannabis marketing firm on Monday settled a proposed Telephone Consumer Protection Act class action after convincing a California federal court to stay the case while the U.S. Supreme Court weighs the definition of an automatic telephone dialing system under the law. U.S. District Judge Donna M. Ryu granted Baker Technologies Inc. a stay last month after discovery indicated that the high court's decision in Facebook v. Duguid could determine whether Baker could be held liable for texts sent to dispensary customers on its now-defunct platform. Counsel for the parties did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday, and court...

