Univ. Of Ariz. Says Trans Prof's Fight Is With The State

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 6:58 PM EST) -- The University of Arizona urged a federal judge Monday not to make the school shoulder the potential cost of gender dysphoria treatment for a transgender professor, saying the state controlled the health plan that led to the professor's gender bias case. Eight members of the Arizona Board of Regents lodged a response to a magistrate judge's Nov. 30 report and recommendation that said professor Russell B. Toomey's bid for an injunction to force the plan to pick up the tab for treatment should be denied. Toomey's lawsuit alleged the university and the state of Arizona violated Title VII's ban on sex-based...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS