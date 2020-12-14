Karyopharm Execs Hit With Investor Suit Over Cancer Drug

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 11:02 PM EST) -- A number of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.'s board members and executives are targeted in a shareholder's derivative lawsuit filed Monday in Massachusetts federal court accusing them of having a hand in misleading investors about clinical trials relating to a blood cancer treatment. The suit, filed by the Vladimir Gusinsky Revocable Trust on behalf of nominal defendant Karyopharm Therapeutics, said that in August 2018, the company sought approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to commercialize its cancer drug selinexor, but in February 2019, the FDA said Karyopharm's proposed dose "may not be tolerable." When that news came out, Karyopharm's stock price...

