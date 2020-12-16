Top 10 Trademark Rulings Of 2020

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 5:58 PM EST) -- From hard seltzer to legal cannabis, from Tiffany rings to "generic.coms," the past year was loaded with important trademark rulings that you'll need to remember. Here are Law360's top 10 trademark rulings from 2020, plus 10 more that just missed the cut. 10. Future Proof v. Molson Coors The Fifth Circuit's December ruling rejected an injunction sought by a small brewer that sells a "Brizzy" hard seltzer that would have blocked Molson Coors from launching a competing "Vizzy" brand. Ruling against a company called Future Proof Brands LLC, the appeals court said the "Brizzy" brand name was a "comparatively weak" trademark,...

