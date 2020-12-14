9th Circ. Won't Free HBO From Arbitrating 'Neverland' Suit

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 11:44 PM EST) -- HBO will have to arbitrate a $100 million breach of contract suit brought by Michael Jackson's estate over the documentary "Leaving Neverland," the Ninth Circuit ruled Monday, saying the arbitration agreement from a decades-old contract is still in play. In a five-page order, the appellate panel affirmed U.S. District Judge George H. Wu's decision to grant the Jackson estate's bid to compel arbitration, finding that there is a valid arbitration agreement in a 1992 contract that Home Box Office Inc. signed to use footage from Jackson's Dangerous World Tour. The panel said the contract included stringent confidentiality provisions restraining HBO "either...

