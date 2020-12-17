Ulta Used-Makeup Suit Stemming From Tweet Fizzles

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 3:31 PM EST) -- Ulta Beauty Inc. and 16 consumers have filed an agreement to permanently dismiss allegations the cosmetics giant unlawfully sold used and repackaged products, concluding a nearly three-year legal battle in Illinois federal court that began when a Twitter user claiming to be an employee detailed the alleged behavior. The case and negotiations have all closed, following an unsuccessful attempt to reach a settlement by video call last week in a court-facilitated mediation and a failed attempt by consumers to certify the class in August. According to the stipulation filed Monday, all parties will pay their own legal fees. "We can confirm...

