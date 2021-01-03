6 International Arbitration Cases To Watch In 2021

Law360 (January 3, 2021, 12:02 PM EST) -- As we turn the page to 2021, there are several key cases international arbitration attorneys will be keeping their eyes on, with topics including unresolved questions on arbitrator bias, a potentially troublesome issue pertaining to foreign discovery and the ability to enforce multibillion-dollar "mega awards" against sovereign nations. Grupo Unidos Por el Canal SA et al. v. Autoridad del Canal de Panamá In November, the contractor hired for a more than $3 billion project to expand the Panama Canal filed a challenge in the Southern District of Florida against a $240 million arbitral award favoring the canal's operator, Autoridad del Canal...

