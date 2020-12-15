TD Ameritrade's Recusal Bid 'Shameful,' Ex-Sen.'s Wife Says

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 6:25 PM EST) -- A woman bringing a proposed class action against TD Ameritrade over breach of contract claims told a Missouri federal court the bank's attempt to get the judge off the case simply because her husband, a former Missouri state senator, once wrote the judge a recommendation letter is "shameful." U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough should not heed TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.'s call for him to recuse himself from the case, as the recommendation letter written by Matt Bartle — along with a $100 contribution to Bartle that the judge made 14 years ago, when Judge Bough was still in private practice...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS