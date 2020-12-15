FCC Allows Schools To Keep Receiving Donated WiFi, Devices

Kelcee Griffis By

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our weekly newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the weekly Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our Media & Entertainment newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 5:31 PM EST) -- Educational institutions and health clinics may continue to accept donated telecom services and equipment through June 2021 to help students and patients who are still struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Communications Commission said Monday.Although health service providers, libraries and schools that benefit from the agency's programs that subsidize telecom services normally can't solicit or accept gifts from internet service providers that also participate in the program, the FCCthat firewall in March.The waivers were set to expire on Dec. 31, but given the continuing effects of the pandemic on both families and institutions, the FCC said Monday it will allow these institutions to continue receiving ISPs' donations."In light of the ongoing disruptions caused by COVID-19 to program participants and the continued need for robust connectivity, we find good cause to extend our waivers," the FCC said in its order. "With our action, we continue to ensure that health care providers, schools and libraries can benefit from and solicit offers for improved broadband connections or equipment for telehealth or remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic without running afoul of commission rules."The waivers specifically apply to the FCC's E-Rate and Rural Health Care programs, which subsidize connectivity for clinics, schools and libraries.The shutdown of schools and shift to online teaching caused by the coronavirus pandemic has exposed just how many families lack at-home internet access — about 12 million children and 18 million households. It also sent districts scrambling to purchase LTE-connected laptops and WiFi routers that students could take home.Technology companies and ISPs stepped up to the challenge in a number of ways, including by offering discounts on educational products and providing refurbished computers to school districts' device-lending programs.As stopgap measures, some school districts have parked Wi-Fi-connected school buses in disadvantaged neighborhoods and opened up library networks to visitors in parking lots. Schools are also footing the bill for mobile-connected laptops and tablets that students can take home — a burden that discounted equipment and services can lighten.John Windhausen, executive director of the Schools, Health & Libraries Broadband Coalition, said in a statement that Monday's action will allow key community institutions to keep offering expanded connectivity to public in a time of need."With each new day bringing staggering new coronavirus statistics, schools, libraries and health care providers require all the help they can get from their service provider partners during this challenging time," Windhausen said. "Through the waiver extension, these anchors have received free or discounted tablets and Chromebooks, hotspots and networking equipment, and additional internet bandwidth to help them serve their communities."The restrictions on gifts were put in place because telecom companies must bid to be selected as service providers for participants in the FCC's subsidiary programs, and the agency wants to make sure the competitive bidding process isn't tainted by conflicts of interest.--Additional reporting by Nadia Dreid. Editing by Philip Shea.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.