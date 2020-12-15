Wyndham Slams Bid To Return DQ'd Atty To Timeshare Suit

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 11:33 PM EST) -- Wyndham Vacation Ownership Inc. has opposed a timeshare exit company's attempt to convince a Tennessee federal court to reconsider its order disqualifying an attorney from Wyndham's false advertising suit, saying it would be unethical to let her return to the case and represent her client in pretrial matters. Timeshare giant Wyndham Vacation said Monday that the bid by Mortgage Wellness Solutions LLC, which does business as Legal Timeshare Aid, and its owner, Charles Simerka, to partly reverse the court's disqualification order is untimely and "fatally flawed." Legal Timeshare filed its motion to revise the order more than 10 months after Chief...

