Real Estate Rumors: Rosemurgy, BJB, BrandsMart

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 8:47 PM EST) -- Rosemurgy Properties has sold a Pompano Beach, Florida, retail property for $10.18 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Tuesday. The deal is for a 13,468-square-foot property located at 2350-2390 N. Federal Highway, and the buyer is an entity managed by investors Nicolas Mattos, Isabella Mattos and Richard Toledo, according to the report. BJB Properties has picked up a portfolio of 528 rental apartments located across four cities in Illinois for $42.2 million, Crain's Chicago Business reported on Tuesday. The deal is for properties in Addison, Glen Ellyn, Mundelein and St. Charles, and the seller is nonprofit Better Housing Foundation,...

