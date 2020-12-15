Oil Giant Denied Appeal Over $340M Fund Tied To 1MBD

Law360, London (December 15, 2020, 4:29 PM GMT) -- A judge refused on Tuesday to allow Venezuela's state-run oil company to challenge his decision to lift a freeze on an account holding $340 million caught up in a global fraud investigation, saying his decision followed "mainstream" case law. Alastair Norris, sitting as a judge at the High Court in London, refused PDVSA Servicios SA permission to challenge his decision to lift an injunction over an escrow account holding money owed to another oil company, PetroSaudi Oil Services (Venezuela) Ltd., in connection with an arbitration award over a failed drilling contract. The judge said that his findings — that there was...

