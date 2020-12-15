GTT Investors Seek $25M Deal Over 'Disaster' Interoute Buy

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 7:24 PM EST) -- Investors of cloud networking service provider GTT Communications asked a Virginia federal judge Monday to approve a $25 million settlement to end claims that the company misled shareholders about the success of its $2.3 billion purchase of Interoute Communications in 2018. The July 2019 lawsuit alleges that during the February 2018 takeover of Interoute, GTT misled investors, who allege that while GTT said the Interoute integration was "right on track," in reality, it was an utter "disaster" from the beginning. The lawsuit names GTT, a Virginia-based provider of cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, as well as the company's former CEO...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS