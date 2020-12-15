4 Firms Pilot $2.3B Go-Private Deal For ATM Operator

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 11:32 AM EST) -- Private investment firms Apollo Global and Hudson Executive Capital will buy Cardtronics in a deal assembled by four law firms that values the ATM servicer at roughly $2.3 billion, including debt, the companies said Tuesday. The deal sees New York-based investment firms Apollo Global Management Inc. and Hudson Executive Capital LP picking up Houston, Texas-headquartered Cardtronics PLC, which boasts being the largest ATM owner and operator in the world, according to a statement. Cardtronics operates more than 285,000 ATMs across 10 countries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Africa. "Cardtronics is uniquely positioned within the increasingly complex, global payments ecosystem," said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS