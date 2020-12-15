F1 India Bidder Runs Out Of Gas In Lawsuit Over Sale

Law360, London (December 15, 2020, 5:42 PM GMT) -- A judge rejected on Tuesday a Russian company's lawsuit accusing administrators selling a professional motor-racing team in India of bias and concluded that the bidding process had been honestly run and did not favor the eventual winner. Judge Stephen Males dismissed PJSC Uralkali's lawsuit at the High Court against administrators overseeing the sale of the Force India Formula One Team in August 2018, finding that there was no evidence to support its allegations of favoritism. The judge rejected the company's claims for negligence and breach of confidence, finding that Geoff Rowley of FRP Advisory LLP ran a "level playing field" that...

