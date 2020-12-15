NH Residents Seek Class Cert. In PFAS Leak Suit

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 2:40 PM EST) -- New Hampshire residents who live near a Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics plant say they have more than enough in common to certify a class of neighbors who want to hold the company accountable for contamination from "forever chemicals." The group of as many as 9,000 residents told a New Hampshire federal court Monday that they share common concerns and damages from the alleged operation of the plant without any pollution controls. Those include concerns about declining property values due to the chemicals, lost use of water wells and a shared ongoing concern about the medical impacts that the "forever chemicals" known as...

