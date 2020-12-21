The Biggest UK Corporate Crime Cases Of 2020

Law360, London (December 21, 2020, 3:48 PM GMT) -- The pandemic briefly put criminal trials on hold, but the past year had some big cases that highlighted the need for reform of England's outdated corporate crime laws, lowered the bar for proving criminal dishonesty and set the scope of new powers to fight the movement of dirty money. Here, Law360 takes a look back at some of the biggest corporate crime cases in the English courts in 2020. Serious Fraud Office's Barclays case collapses The SFO suffered a major defeat in February when a jury acquitted three former executives at Barclays PLC of fraud over the bank's fundraising during the financial...

