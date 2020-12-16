Fiat Chrysler Can't Duck Lifetime Warranty Suit

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 2:27 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal judge won't let FCA US LLC escape a suit alleging it reneged on "Lifetime Warranty" promises to buyers of Chrysler and other vehicles, saying there's a factual dispute over whether those consumers were put on notice of the warranty's terms. In an order filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Stephen J. Murphy III largely denied FCA's motion to dismiss the case led by Paul Grundy, ruling that he could not decide the factual dispute at this stage, but that factfinding is necessary. The order did, however, dismiss Grundy's claims for injunctive relief, saying the bankruptcy court that oversaw the...

