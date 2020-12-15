Chuck E. Cheese Owner Gets OK For $864M Debt-Equity Swap

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 4:53 PM EST) -- The owner of the Chuck E. Cheese restaurant chain won approval for its Chapter 11 plan from a Texas bankruptcy judge on Tuesday, getting the go-ahead to swap $864 million in debt for equity and keep 500 locations open. At a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur approved CEC Entertainment Inc.'s plan to emerge from the bankruptcy forced on it by the coronavirus pandemic, overriding objections by landlords disputing the amount of rent they were owed. "When it's all said and done I hope we have a Chuck E. Cheese I can take my grandson to someday," Judge Isgur said....

