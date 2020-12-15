NJ Legal Pot Bill Moves Forward Amid Social Equity Concerns

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 6:22 PM EST) -- A New Jersey Assembly panel on Tuesday advanced legislation that would create a regulated system for selling adult-use cannabis in the state amid criticism that the bill doesn't go far enough to ensure licenses reach the hands of applicants from communities disproportionately impacted by marijuana laws. Following an agreement between Gov. Phil Murphy and state legislative leaders on the proposed regulations, the Assembly Appropriations Committee signed off on various amendments to the bill. Both houses of the Democratic-controlled Legislature are slated to vote on the measure Thursday. Committee chairman and Assemblyman John J. Burzichelli, D-Gloucester, stressed during the Zoom hearing that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS